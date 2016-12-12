Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

CI Advanced Features / Topics / Glass

Guardian Acquisition Creates Huge Wave of Interest

Last week’s news of Guardian’s acquisition generated intense reader interest from around the world.

Top 5 News
December 12, 2016
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / architectural glass / ceramics in biomedical/dental / general business / glass in automotive / personnel
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week’s news of Guardian’s acquisition generated intense reader interest from around the world (Guardian Acquired by Koch Industries): “Guardian Industries Corp. and Koch Industries, Inc. recently announced that Guardian stockholders have approved the acquisition of the company by KGIC Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries. The deal reportedly is…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for December 4-10
1. Guardian Acquired by Koch Industries
2. Homer Laughlin and Union Reach Contract Agreement
3. Boral to Acquire Headwaters
4. Lyons Named VP of Sales and Marketing for Amedica
5. Irusta Appointed Executive Director with Dalmia Bharat

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.