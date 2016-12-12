Guardian Acquisition Creates Huge Wave of Interest

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week’s news of Guardian’s acquisition generated intense reader interest from around the world (Guardian Acquired by Koch Industries): “Guardian Industries Corp. and Koch Industries, Inc. recently announced that Guardian stockholders have approved the acquisition of the company by KGIC Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries. The deal reportedly is…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for December 4-10

1. Guardian Acquired by Koch Industries

2. Homer Laughlin and Union Reach Contract Agreement

3. Boral to Acquire Headwaters

4. Lyons Named VP of Sales and Marketing for Amedica

5. Irusta Appointed Executive Director with Dalmia Bharat