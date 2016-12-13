Researchers Develop Model for "Perfect Glass"

Researchers at Princeton University have developed a computer model for manufacturing “perfect glass,” one that will never crystalize, even at temperatures near absolute zero. The researchers reportedly expanded their models to include 2-, 3-, and 4-body interactions. Even though 4-body interactions have never been seen in nature, it allowed more room for the researchers to experiment and ultimately surpass the Kauzmann paradox of entropy in crystal formations. The research was recently published in Nature Scientific Reports.

