Fahrenholtz Appointed Editor-in-Chief of JACerS

William G. Fahrenholtz, Ph.D., professor of ceramic engineering and director of the Materials Research Center at Missouri University of Science and Technology, was recently announced as the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Ceramic Society. The five-year position appointment will begin in January. Fahrenholtz reportedly specializes in ultra-high-temperature ceramics and has authored more than 125 peer-reviewed articles.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.