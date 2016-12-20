Morgan-100

Fahrenholtz Appointed Editor-in-Chief of JACerS

December 20, 2016
Morgan Laidlaw
William G. Fahrenholtz, Ph.D., professor of ceramic engineering and director of the Materials Research Center at Missouri University of Science and Technology, was recently announced as the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Ceramic Society. The five-year position appointment will begin in January. Fahrenholtz reportedly specializes in ultra-high-temperature ceramics and has authored more than 125 peer-reviewed articles.

