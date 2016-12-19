Susan107

Guardian Acquisition Continues to Draw Strong Interest

Readers last week were again most interested in Guardian’s acquisition.

Top 5 News
December 19, 2016
Susan Sutton
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were again most interested in Guardian’s acquisition (Guardian Acquired by Koch Industries): “Guardian Industries Corp. and Koch Industries, Inc. recently announced that Guardian stockholders have approved the acquisition of the company by KGIC Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries. The deal reportedly is…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for December 11-17
1. Guardian Acquired by Koch Industries second week at #1
2. Penn State Receives Grant to Investigate “Cold Sintering”
3. Saint-Gobain Recognizes Sites with Sustainability Awards
4. Corning to Expand Production of Gasoline Particulate Filters
5. Strong Growth Anticipated for Bulletproof Glass Market

