Kenya-Based Company with Solar Roof Tiles

Kenya-based Strauss Energy has joined the solar roof tile market with options ranging from 8-150 watts. A typical household reportedly only needs to tile one-third of the roof with solar tile in order to provide 2.5-3 kWh, and a maximum of 5kWh, enough to run the household. In a pilot project for the tile, Strauss Energy installed a 2.5-kWh system at Gaitheri secondary school in Murang’a county, Kenya. The company is hoping to gain aid from the government to provide more solar power for other rural Kenyan schools.

