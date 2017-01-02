Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Will Imerys Acquire Kerneos?

Imerys’ potential acquisition of Kerneos drew the most reader interest last week.

January 2, 2017
Susan Sutton
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Imerys’ potential acquisition of Kerneos drew the most reader interest last week (Imerys Considers Acquisition of Kerneos): “Imerys recently announced it is contemplating the acquisition of Kerneos. With this operation, the group reportedly would enhance its…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for December 25-31
1. Imerys Considers Acquisition of Kerneos
2. Libbey CFO Buck Stepping Down
3. Rio Tinto Announces Changes to Executive Committee
4. LignoTech Florida Joint Venture Gains Approval
5. Brocklehurst Retires from Thermcraft

Susan107

