Researchers Develop OLED Ceramic Tile

A Europe-based research project has recently developed “luminous electronic tile” or Lumentile, ceramic tile that have embedded OLED touchscreens in order to change their appearance. These tile could have commercial applications in home décor (an entire wall can be turned into a screen), as well as in flooring to detect home invasions or falls. The researchers are also interested in defense applications for instant camouflage for military vehicles.
