Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Researchers Develop OLED Ceramic Tile

January 3, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
A Europe-based research project has recently developed “luminous electronic tile” or Lumentile, ceramic tile that have embedded OLED touchscreens in order to change their appearance. These tile could have commercial applications in home décor (an entire wall can be turned into a screen), as well as in flooring to detect home invasions or falls. The researchers are also interested in defense applications for instant camouflage for military vehicles.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

