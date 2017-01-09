LignoTech Florida Climbs to Top Spot

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, reader interest grew for the new LignoTech Florida joint venture (LignoTech Florida Joint Venture Gains Approval): “Borregaard ASA and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) recently announced that they have secured the necessary approvals from their boards of directors and the appropriate permits to proceed with the investment for construction of a new lignin facility at…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for January 1-7

1. LignoTech Florida Joint Venture Gains Approval #4 last week

2. Vitro to Acquire PGW’s Automotive OEM Glass Business

3. Imerys Considers Acquisition of Kerneos #1 last week

4. AGC to Build New TFT-LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China

5. PPG Initiates Global Restructuring