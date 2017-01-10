Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Researchers Discover Melting Point of Tantalum and Halfnium Carbide

January 10, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
Researchers recently discovered the melting point of hafnium carbide is higher than any other recorded. Researchers at the Imperial College London tested the refractory ceramics tantalum carbide (TaC) and hafnium carbide (HfC) using a newly developed technology that uses lasers to test heat tolerance. The researchers found that a compound of both materials (Ta0.8Hf0.20C) melted at 3,905° C, which is in-line with previous research. However,  the researchers were also able to test the compounds separately for the first time, finding that TaC melted at 3,768° C and HfC melted at 3,958° C. The new results may have implications for aerospace, nuclear reactors, and hypersonic vehicles.

