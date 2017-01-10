Researchers Discover Melting Point of Tantalum and Halfnium Carbide

Researchers recently discovered the melting point of hafnium carbide is higher than any other recorded. Researchers at the Imperial College London tested the refractory ceramics tantalum carbide (TaC) and hafnium carbide (HfC) using a newly developed technology that uses lasers to test heat tolerance. The researchers found that a compound of both materials (Ta0.8Hf0.20C) melted at 3,905° C, which is in-line with previous research. However, the researchers were also able to test the compounds separately for the first time, finding that TaC melted at 3,768° C and HfC melted at 3,958° C. The new results may have implications for aerospace, nuclear reactors, and hypersonic vehicles.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.