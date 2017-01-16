Susan107

Technoform Personnel Announcement Draws Most Interest

Readers last week were most interested in Helen Sanders' appointment at Technoform Glass Insulation.

January 16, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most interested in Helen Sanders’ appointment at Technoform Glass Insulation (Sanders Joins Technoform): “Helen Sanders, Ph.D., recently joined Technoform Glass Insulation (TGI), a member of Technoform Group. As part of TGI’s North American market team, she reportedly will help…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for January 8-14
1. Sanders Joins Technoform
2. DOE Announces Funding for Advanced Manufacturing Technologies
3. Vesuvius Acquires Brazilian Mold Flux Business
4. Vitro to Acquire PGW’s Automotive OEM Glass Business #2 last week
5. Despite Challenges, Growth Projected for Global Fuel Cell Market

