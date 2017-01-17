Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Steuben Glass Returns Home to Corning Inc. Portfolio

CI-Blog-Header-Morgan.jpg
January 17, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
No Comments
Reprints

Steuben Glass, which was sold in 2008, has returned to the Corning Inc. brand as a part of the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y. Though the Steuben factory, which was located next to the museum, closed in 2011 and was torn down to allow for an expansion of the museum, Stueben pieces reportedly will be on display and available for purchase at the museum and online. Steuben Glass will also begin making custom commission pieces again.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Lenovo Unveils Google Glass Clone for Businesses
  2. WWII Glass Penny to be Auctioned in Florida
  3.  Who Needs Lava Lamps when You Can Make a Storm Glass?

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.