Steuben Glass Returns Home to Corning Inc. Portfolio

Steuben Glass, which was sold in 2008, has returned to the Corning Inc. brand as a part of the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y. Though the Steuben factory, which was located next to the museum, closed in 2011 and was torn down to allow for an expansion of the museum, Stueben pieces reportedly will be on display and available for purchase at the museum and online. Steuben Glass will also begin making custom commission pieces again.

