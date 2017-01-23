Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Readers Flock to Corning’s Glass-Enabled Concept Vehicle

Last week, Corning’s “Connected Car” drew the most reader interest.

Top 5 2017
January 23, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, Corning’s “Connected Car” drew the most reader interest (Corning Unveils Vision for Ultimate Driving Experience at CES 2017): “Corning Inc. unveiled its glass-enabled concept vehicle in its booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) January 5-8 in Las Vegas. As the automotive industry rapidly…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for January 15-21
1. Corning Unveils Vision for Ultimate Driving Experience at CES 2017
2. Ford Adding Electrified F-150, Mustang, Transit by 2020
3. Boral and Forterra Announce Joint Venture Called Meridian Brick
4. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to Surpass $7 Billion by 2026
5. Allied Mineral Products to Acquire Pryor Giggey

