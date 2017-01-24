Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Interview with Tile-Manufacturer Nawal Motawi

January 24, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
In an interview published recently by Forbes, Nawal Motawi talks about how she grew her handmade tile business out of her garage into a manufacturing company that grosses $2.7 million per year. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Motawi founded Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Motawi Tileworks 25 years ago. In the interview, Motawi talks about adopting Toyota’s lean manufacturing style to her business, cutting out showroom business, and where she wants the company to go in the future.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

  1. 3D Printed Ceramics and Metals Might Finally Arrive this Year
  2.  Government to Cut Gas Prices for Ceramics Industry in Indonesia
  3. “More Clay, Less Plastic,” Italian Project Seeks to Promote Home Ceramics

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

