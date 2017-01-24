Interview with Tile-Manufacturer Nawal Motawi

In an interview published recently by Forbes, Nawal Motawi talks about how she grew her handmade tile business out of her garage into a manufacturing company that grosses $2.7 million per year. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Motawi founded Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Motawi Tileworks 25 years ago. In the interview, Motawi talks about adopting Toyota’s lean manufacturing style to her business, cutting out showroom business, and where she wants the company to go in the future.
