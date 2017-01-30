Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Advanced Ceramics / CI Advanced Features / Topics

What Does CoorsTek Lawsuit Win Mean for Ceramic Hip Implants?

Readers last week were most interested in news about a CoorsTek Medical lawsuit.

Top 5 2017
January 30, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / ceramics in aerospace / ceramics in biomedical/dental / composites / dinnerware / general business
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most interested in news about a CoorsTek Medical lawsuit (Court Rules in Favor of CoorsTek Medical in Hip Implant Lawsuit): “CoorsTek Medical recently announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado has ruled in favor of CoorsTek Medical in its lawsuit challenging the trademark and trade dress claims of…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for January 22-28
1. Court Rules in Favor of CoorsTek Medical in Hip Implant Lawsuit
2. Allied Mineral Products to Acquire Pryor Giggey #5 last week
3. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to Surpass $7 Billion by 2026 #4 last week
4. Housing Will Continue Gradual Climb in 2017
5. EveryWare Global Changes Corporate Name to The Oneida Group

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.