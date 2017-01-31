Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

SolarWindow Develops Thin Energy-Capturing Glass Film

CI-Blog-Header-Morgan.jpg
January 31, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
No Comments
Reprints

SolarWindow recently unveiled a thin glass film that can reportedly be applied to virtually any surface and produce solar energy. The veneer, which is as thin as a business card, uses SolarWindow’s liquid electricity-generating coating layered on Corning Willow® glass, creating an ultra-thin film that generates electricity. SolarWindow imagines its film can be used for skyscrapers to generate renewable energy for the building; since the film is flexible, it could potentially be applied to other surfaces such as cars, boats, and airplanes. Though not ready for market yet, the company is working with the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory to commercialize the product. 

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Somany Ceramics Launches 3D Tile Visualizer
  2.  Examining the Science Behind Tom Brady’s Fancy Bio-Ceramic Pajamas
  3. Green Activist’s Aim to Solve Hong Kong’s Glass Recycling Problem

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.