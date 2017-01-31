SolarWindow Develops Thin Energy-Capturing Glass Film

SolarWindow recently unveiled a thin glass film that can reportedly be applied to virtually any surface and produce solar energy. The veneer, which is as thin as a business card, uses SolarWindow’s liquid electricity-generating coating layered on Corning Willow® glass, creating an ultra-thin film that generates electricity. SolarWindow imagines its film can be used for skyscrapers to generate renewable energy for the building; since the film is flexible, it could potentially be applied to other surfaces such as cars, boats, and airplanes. Though not ready for market yet, the company is working with the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory to commercialize the product.

