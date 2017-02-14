China's Museums Update to Attract Millennial Middle-Class

The museum at China’s Imperial Forbidden City has recently started offering visitors personalized ceramic replicas of ancient vases made at the imperial kilns once used only for emperors. The vases can be bought in the museum’s online store. The new trinkets are part of a campaign by the Chinese Administration of Cultural Heritage to update national museums and galleries and capture the interest of the rising millennial middle class, who are changing their spending habits to focus more on culture and experiences than on luxury goods. Other updates include a virtual reality tour of the Palace Museum, an augmented reality app at the Jinsha Site Museum in Chengdu, and new emojis of Chinese cultural treasures.

