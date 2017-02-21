Susan107

Readers Drawn to Expanded Saint-Gobain Partnership

Last week, readers were most interested in an expanded partnership between Saint-Gobain North America and Greentown Labs.

February 21, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most interested in an expanded partnership between Saint-Gobain North America and Greentown Labs (Saint-Gobain North America and Greentown Labs Expand Partnership): “Saint-Gobain and Greentown Labs recently announced the extension of their partnership through 2019. As part of the partnership, Saint-Gobain provides product donations to support…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for February 12-18
1. Saint-Gobain North America and Greentown Labs Expand Partnership #3 last week
2. Anchor Glass’ Fredlake Takes Temporary Leave of Absence
3. GE Aviation Completes Latest Round of CMC Testing #1 last week
4. Ceramic Coatings will Help Drive Global Thermal Spray Market third week in Top 5!
5. HarbisonWalker Reaches Labor Agreement at South Shore Facility

