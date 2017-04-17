Readers Curious About New HWI Plant Location

CI Advanced Features / Refractories

April 17, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers wanted to know where HarbisonWalker decided to build its new U.S. facility (HarbisonWalker Selects Location for New Plant): “HarbisonWalker International (HWI) has selected The Point Industrial Park in South Point, Ohio, as the location for the construction of its new monolithic refractories manufacturing facility. The site is subject to…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for April 9-15
1. HarbisonWalker Selects Location for New Plant #4 last week
2. Huntsman to Close Calais Titanium Dioxide Facility #1 last week
3. U.S. Silica Acquires Kaolin-Based Industrial Roofing Capability
4. New BIA Study Shows Brick Buildings Cost Less #3 last week
5. H.C. Starck Expects Sustained Recovery of Core Markets in 2017

