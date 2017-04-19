Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics / CI Advanced Features / Glass

When Solar Panels Became Job Killers

China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s solar-production capacity.

CI-Blog-Header-Joan
April 19, 2017
Joan Mantini
No Comments
KEYWORDS ceramics in energy / general business / glass in energy
Reprints

President Trump, who recently pressed President Xi Jinping of China on trade and other issues when they met at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., has vowed to end what he calls China’s unfair business practices. Much of his oratory has involved old-fashioned smokestack industries like steel—industries in which the jobs were already disappearing even before the rise of China.

But economists and business groups warn that China’s industrial ambitions have entered a new, far-reaching phase. With its deep government pockets, growing technical sophistication and a comprehensive plan to free itself from dependence on foreign companies, China aims to become dominant in industries of the future like renewable energy, big data and self-driving cars.

With solar, it has already happened. China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s solar-production capacity. The efficiency with which its products convert sunlight into electricity is increasingly close to that of panels made by American, German and South Korean companies. Because China also buys half of the world’s new solar panels, it now effectively controls the market.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web (CI):

  1. How to Pull Water Out of Thin Air, Even in the Driest Parts of the Globe
  2. Particles from outer space are wreaking low-grade havoc on personal electronics
  3. Scientists show Trudeau technology demos during visit to 3M

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.