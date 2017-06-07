Joan-mantini

Battle Heats Up for Control of Sole U.S. Rare Earth Mine

June 7, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS ceramics in defense / ceramics in electronics / rare earths
Reportedly, a battle is heating up for control of a bankrupt mine that is a significant U.S. source of the rare earth elements used in advanced electronics and some defense applications. On June 14, a group led by a former nursing home operator and a Switzerland-based private equity fund will vie with a team of U.S. hedge funds and a China-based rare earths company in an auction set to decide the fate of the mine. The winner of the auction is likely to have to pass scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., and take on an estimated $80 million in environmental liabilities.

At stake is whether the U.S. can successfully mine its own resources of rare earths, which are increasingly being used in electric vehicle magnets, as well as wind turbines, and end its reliance on Chinese supplies. The mine contains elements such as neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium that go into magnets used in batteries and wind turbines.

Read the full article here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

