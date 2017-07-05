Mining Coal as a Source for Rare Earths?

Despite the global trend of greenhouse-gas emission reductions, the U.S. coal industry is looking for ways to save the industry. One possibility in an effort to recovery is to mine coal not for use as a fuel source, but for materials that can be found in it, such as rare earths. The U.S. Energy Department reportedly targeted $20 million in 2015 to determine how this could be done more cost effectively, and progress is being made.

