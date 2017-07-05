Mining Rare Earths for Wind Turbines

In an era where every country in the world, apart from the U.S., Syria, and Nicaragua, is bound by commitments to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, it should be little surprise that the demand for coal is falling fast. But despite these global trends, U.S. coal is looking for ways to revive its suggested dying industry. One idea is to change its product: instead of mining coal to burn as a source of fuel, it could mine coal for crucial metals found in it.

Reportedly, in 2015 the U.S. Energy Department set aside $20 million for projects to figure out how to lower the cost of recovering rare earth metals from coal. Since then, the scientific community has already made some progress toward that goal.

Read the full article here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.