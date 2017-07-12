Chances of Hypersonic Travel Heat Up

Researchers at The University of Manchester, in collaboration with Central South University (CSU) in China, have created a new kind of ceramic coating that could revolutionize hypersonic travel for air, space and defense purposes. Reportedly, even conventional ultra-high-temperature ceramics (UHTCs) can’t currently satisfy the associated ablation requirements of travelling at such extreme speeds and temperatures. However, the researchers have designed and fabricated a new carbide coating that is reportedly superior in resisting temperatures up to 3,000 °C, when compared to existing UHTCs.

“Future hypersonic aerospace vehicles offer the potential of a step jump in transit speeds,” said Philip Withers, regius professor from The University of Manchester. “A hypersonic plane could fly from London to New York in just two hours and would revolutionize both commercial and commuter travel.”

So far, the carbide coating developed by teams in both University of Manchester and CSU is reported to be 12 times better than the conventional UHTC, zirconium carbide (ZrC). What makes this coating unique is it has been made using a process called reactive melt infiltration (RMI), which dramatically reduces the time needed to make such materials, and has been in reinforced with carbon-carbon composite (C/C composite).

