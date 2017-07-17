Ceradyne EPIC Award Maintains Top Spot

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Ceradyne’s EPIC Award from Raytheon continued to capture the most interest last week (Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award): “Raytheon has recognized Ceradyne, Inc., a 3M company, with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for its outstanding performance, innovation and collaboration on U.S. Department of Defense projects. EPIC Awards recognize…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for July 9-15

1. Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award second week at #1

2. AMETEK Land Wins Glass Focus Award for Innovation

3. Michelmersh Brick Acquires Carlton Main Brickworks

4. Certech Establishes U.S. Subsidiary

5. PHI Ceramics Group/Fire Brick Engineers Announces Organization Changes