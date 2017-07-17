Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Advanced Ceramics / CI Advanced Features

Ceradyne EPIC Award Maintains Top Spot

Ceradyne’s EPIC Award from Raytheon continued to capture the most interest last week.

Top 5 2017
July 17, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS awards / ceramics in aerospace / ceramics in defense / expansion / mergers and acquisitions / personnel
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Ceradyne’s EPIC Award from Raytheon continued to capture the most interest last week (Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award): “Raytheon has recognized Ceradyne, Inc., a 3M company, with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for its outstanding performance, innovation and collaboration on U.S. Department of Defense projects. EPIC Awards recognize…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for July 9-15
1. Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award second week at #1
2. AMETEK Land Wins Glass Focus Award for Innovation
3. Michelmersh Brick Acquires Carlton Main Brickworks
4. Certech Establishes U.S. Subsidiary
5. PHI Ceramics Group/Fire Brick Engineers Announces Organization Changes

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.