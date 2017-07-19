Apple Files Patent Applications for Reflective and Matte Ceramic Finishes

A patent application published last week indicates that the finish of the next iPhone could be reflective. Apple has reportedly discovered a way to produce a mirror-like finish on electronic devices through a polishing method that incorporates diamonds. In addition, according to this story from CNBC, “A separate patent application, published in March, shows a smooth, matte ceramic finish for what looks like an iPhone. The patent describes a ceramic surface made from materials including zirconia or sapphire and potentially transparent, blasted at high pressure with a harder substance, such as diamond or sapphire.”
