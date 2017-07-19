Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics

Apple Files Patent Applications for Reflective and Matte Ceramic Finishes

Apple has reportedly discovered a way to produce a mirror-like finish on electronic devices through a polishing method that incorporates diamonds.

July 19, 2017
A patent application published last week indicates that the finish of the next iPhone could be reflective. Apple has reportedly discovered a way to produce a mirror-like finish on electronic devices through a polishing method that incorporates diamonds. In addition, according to this story from CNBC, “A separate patent application, published in March, shows a smooth, matte ceramic finish for what looks like an iPhone. The patent describes a ceramic surface made from materials including zirconia or sapphire and potentially transparent, blasted at high pressure with a harder substance, such as diamond or sapphire.”

