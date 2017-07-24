Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Readers Can’t Contain their Interest in New Anchor Glass CEO

Anchor Glass’ announcement regarding the appointment of Nipesh Shaw as its new CEO drew massive interest last week.

July 24, 2017
Susan Sutton
KEYWORDS architectural glass / containers / general business / glass in electronics / mergers and acquisitions / personnel
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Anchor Glass’ announcement regarding the appointment of Nipesh Shaw as its new CEO drew massive interest last week (Shah Appointed CEO of Anchor Glass): “Anchor Glass Container Corp.  recently announced that Nipesh Shah has been named CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective July 24. Shah will succeed Jim Fredlake, who informed…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for July 16-22
1. Shah Appointed CEO of Anchor Glass
2. RHI and Magnesita Merger Receives Approval, with Conditions
3. AGC Launches Mass Production of New Glass Substrate for LGPs
4. Jackson Becomes HarbisonWalker CEO Following Delo Retirement
5. Toronto Raptors Facility Features Advanced Architectural Glasses

