Readers Can’t Contain their Interest in New Anchor Glass CEO

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for July 16-22

1. Shah Appointed CEO of Anchor Glass

2. RHI and Magnesita Merger Receives Approval, with Conditions

3. AGC Launches Mass Production of New Glass Substrate for LGPs

4. Jackson Becomes HarbisonWalker CEO Following Delo Retirement

5. Toronto Raptors Facility Features Advanced Architectural Glasses