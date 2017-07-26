Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics

Implanting Employees with RFID Chips

After the chip is implanted, each volunteer will be able to wave their hand in order to perform various tasks.

CI-Blog-Header-Joan
July 26, 2017
Joan Mantini
No Comments
KEYWORDS ceramics in electronics
Reprints

A U.S. company reportedly expects 50 of its employees to volunteer to have radio frequency ID (RFID) chips implanted. After the chip is implanted, each volunteer will be able to wave their hand in order to perform tasks like opening doors, paying for purchases or even storing medical information.

Read the full article here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Electrified Droplets Create Mini Saturn Planets
  2. Super-Robust Superhydrophobic Concrete
  3. Political Instability Blamed For Stalling Jobs Growth in UK Renewables Sector

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.