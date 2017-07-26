Implanting Employees with RFID Chips

A U.S. company reportedly expects 50 of its employees to volunteer to have radio frequency ID (RFID) chips implanted. After the chip is implanted, each volunteer will be able to wave their hand in order to perform tasks like opening doors, paying for purchases or even storing medical information.

