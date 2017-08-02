Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics

Federal Grant to Help Create a Marine-Focused Composites Manufacturing Cluster

The grant will be used for development of the sector, as well as creating new jobs and economic growth in the area.

August 2, 2017
KEYWORDS ceramics in aerospace / ceramics in defense / ceramics in energy / composites
In an effort to grow the composite manufacturing cluster in Rhode Island, a $125,000 federal grant was recently given by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to the Rhode Island Marine Traders Association for development of the sector, as well as creating new jobs and economic growth in the area. In the planning process, both private and public sections will come together to take a closer look at resources in the area for future development in composites manufacturing.  The federal grant was matched by funding from the Rhode Island Foundation and $25,000 from the Real Jobs Rhode Island program.

Read the full article here.

