Federal Grant to Help Create a Marine-Focused Composites Manufacturing Cluster

In an effort to grow the composite manufacturing cluster in Rhode Island, a $125,000 federal grant was recently given by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to the Rhode Island Marine Traders Association for development of the sector, as well as creating new jobs and economic growth in the area. In the planning process, both private and public sections will come together to take a closer look at resources in the area for future development in composites manufacturing. The federal grant was matched by funding from the Rhode Island Foundation and $25,000 from the Real Jobs Rhode Island program.

Read the full article here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.