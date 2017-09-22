Opportunities Abound for Nanoceramic Powders

The global nanoceramic powders market is in its nascent stage compared to other advanced ceramics, but it has shown extensive potential, according to a report available from Research and Markets. The electronics end user sub-segment holds a majority of the market share. The inherent properties of nanoceramic powders provide a scope for construction of next-generation high-speed computer chips. In addition to the electronics industry, nanoceramic powders find vast application in the medical industry. They are increasingly used to manufacture artificial bone implants and other organs.



The promising performance of nanoceramic materials in high-performance coatings is the main driving force behind the growth of the market. These coatings are applied to engineering metals such as cast iron, steel, superalloys, titanium alloys, tungsten carbides, carbon/carbon composites, and other ceramics. On the flipside, high processing and manufacturing costs of these nanomaterials is expected to hinder market growth.



For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.