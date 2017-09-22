Oremovic to Lead Global HR for RHI-Magnesita

After the planned combination of RHI and Magnesita at the end of October 2017, Simone Oremovic will become head of Global Human Relations. In addition, she will be a member of the executive management team of the combined group. Omerovic reportedly has long-standing experience in international organizations, including GE, Telekom Austria, IBM and Shire/Baxter.

“I am convinced that, with her commitment and professionalism, Simone Oremovic will greatly support us, as a globally leading player in the refractory industry, in HR matters,” said Stefan Borgas, designated CEO of RHI-Magnesita.

Oremovic will begin her new function as of November 15, 2017. Michael Merzbach, previously head of Human Relations at RHI AG, will stay in the group and focus on the operational implementation of integration measures of the combined group.

