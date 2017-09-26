Audi to Use AGC Curved Display Cover Glass

AGC Asahi Glass recently announced that its cover glass for car-mounted displays will be installed in the new Audi A8. According to AGC, this will mark the world’s first mass-produced vehicle to incorporated curved cover glass. The cockpit of the new Audi A8 will feature two touchscreen displays that will reportedly allow vehicle occupants to display and control the information necessary for safe and comfortable driving.

AGC’s curved cover glass will be used for the upper display, a gently curving 10.1-in. display that shows navigation and infotainment systems. Flat cover glass will be used for the lower touchscreen display.

