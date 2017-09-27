CGIF and GMIC Receive Grants

The Ceramic and Glass Industry Foundation (CGIF) recently announced that it has received a $20,000 grant from the Owens-Illinois (O-I) Charities Foundation to support CGIF outreach programs and provide travel grants to college-age students. In addition, the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council (GMIC) recently received a $1,000 grant from RoMan Manufacturing to support the 78th Conference on Glass Problems student travel grant program.

The CGIF will use $10,000 of the grant to support programs that introduce middle school and high school students to ceramic and glass science. The remaining $11,000 will fund travel grants that will allow 32 college-age students to attend the 78th Conference on Glass Problems, which will be held November 6-9 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are extremely grateful to the O-I Charities Foundation for this generous grant, which will enable us to expand our outreach programs,” said Marcus Fish, director of development for the CGIF. “Providing travel assistance to students helps further our mission of supporting the next generation of glass scientists and engineers.”

“This grant demonstrates how everyone benefits when progressive organizations like the O-I Charities Foundation commit to investing in the future of their community,” said Robert Weisenburger Lipetz, GMIC’s executive director. “It provides students the valuable opportunity to interact with industry leaders at the Conference on Glass Problems. Additionally, this grant enables the GMIC to increase the number of grants offered and increase the student award amount, which will significantly increase the number of graduate and undergraduate engineering students participating in the annual program.”

For more information, visit www.gmic.org, www.o-i.com or www.romanmfg.com.