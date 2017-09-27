Weingart Receives CeramTec BIOLOX Prize

The recent graduation ceremony of students from Käthe-Kollwitz School in Esslingen served as the stage for the presentation of the CeramTec Group’s BIOLOX® prize, complete with €250 (approximately $297) prize money. This year’s winner is student Anika Weingart, 22. She accepted the prize for the school’s best biotechnology grade from Roman Preuß, Ph.D., head of development in CeramTec’s Medical Products Division. With the BIOLOX prize, CeramTec hopes to give interested persons, as well as the possible specialists of tomorrow, a further incentive to take on roles in the biology and technological sectors and maybe even to become the next generation of motivated, creative talent in the company’s company ranks.

The biotechnological school qualifies young people for entrance into university and places particular importance on independent learning, as well as introducing students to scientific methodology. A pronounced interest in the natural sciences is a requisite for this, because, alongside general subjects, a focus is placed on career-related subjects such as biotechnology, bioinformatics, chemistry, physics, and economics.

For more information, visit www.ceramtec.com.