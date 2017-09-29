SOFCs to Be a Major Focus of 2017 Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Expo

The 2017 Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Exposition (FCS&EE) will be held November 7-9 in Long Beach, Calif. The event will reportedly highlight the latest solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) research advancements, technology developments and commercial deployments.

SOFCs present tremendous growth opportunities for ceramic and advanced materials and components companies. Hundreds of fuel cells are installed across the world, powering data centers, retail sites, universities, hospitals and more. Fuel cell customers include some of the world’s largest corporations, including Walmart, The Home Depot, Apple, and eBay; many of these installations are powered by SOFCs that incorporate a ceramic electrolyte and other advanced materials.

Attendees of the 2017 FCS&EE will have the opportunity to learn more about the technology’s benefits, opportunities for materials and components, and meet the industry’s top companies. The conference will feature:

High-level plenary speakers providing market insight, success stories, lessons learned and future sectors

Breakout track sessions, including five full SOFC-focused technical tracks, each with multiple presentations from around the world; several sessions will also touch on SOFC applications in energy storage, micro-grids, auxiliary power units and more

An Exhibit Hall featuring SOFC component companies, as well as new products, fuel cell vehicles and a fuel cell semi-truck display

A Supply Chain Exchange event designed to match component suppliers with integrators

Numerous networking opportunities, including three receptions, lunches and breaks

An opportunity to drive the latest fuel cell vehicles from top auto manufacturers at the Ride & Drive

Attendees, speakers and exhibitors will reportedly span the full global industry supply chain, including fuel cell materials, components, stack and systems manufacturers, government laboratories, top researchers, academia, and end users. To register or for more information, visit www.fuelcellseminar.com.