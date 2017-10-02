Designing the Next Generation of Ceramic Insulation

Energy costs may fluctuate up and down in the short term, but no matter which direction they are currently trending, wasted heat energy means wasted dollars. The pursuit of manufacturing excellence in high-temperature applications necessitates a focus on effective heat management. As temperatures and process requirements increase, so does the demand on the high-temperature insulation solution.

OEMs, installers and end users searching for insulating systems are looking for a middle ground that meets all of their needs. Considerations such as up-front investment; insulation efficiency; energy savings; productivity; lifetime; and health, safety and environment (HSE) compliance must all be taken into account.1 New ceramic foam insulation can address these issues, offering advantages over traditional high-temperature insulating products.