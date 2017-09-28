IACMI Initiates Composite Recycling Project

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) recently announced a project to develop a robust and scalable composite recycling methodology. The project is led by the American Composites Manufacturing Association (ACMA) and includes a team with Continental Structural Plastics, CHZ Technologies, A. Schulman, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Owens Corning and Ashland, LLC are also providing support to the project. For decades, a recurring challenge for the composites industry has been to determine a process to recycle both process scrap and end-of-life composites and reduce the volume of composite materials going to landfill. This initiative aims to combat these issues.

“End-of-life composites have a perception of being inferior to competing materials in terms of cradle-to-cradle sustainability because they are difficult to recycle or reuse,” said Tom Dobbins, president of ACMA. “This research will counter that perception by providing strong technical evidence to the composites industry for the recyclability of end-of-life composites.”

The goal of this technical collaboration is to develop a mechanical and thermal recycling approach that captures both the energy value and residual ash/fiber. This supports IACMI’s goal to create 80% recyclability of composites within five years. The objective is to improve the sustainability of composite materials while reducing the amount of scrap and end-of-life composites sent to landfill. This project also supports ACMA’s goal to reclaim glass and carbon fiber from fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite materials. The project will study and test CHZ Technologies’ pyrolysis technology, which reportedly recycles all liquids, tars, and oils from composite materials and converts them into clean synthetic gases while recovering both glass and carbon fibers.

For more information, visit www.iacmi.org or www.acmanet.org.