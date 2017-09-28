UNIFRAX I LLC: Low Bio-Persistent Insulating Fiber

Unifrax I LLC recently launched its latest low bio-persistent (LBP) fiber, Isofrax® 1400. Isofrax 1400 is reportedly the latest generation of proven LBP technology, now with enhanced high-temperature performance up to 1400°C.

Isofrax 1400 products, which are available in both blanket and module forms, are manufactured using enhanced fiberization techniques combined with new proprietary processing technology to provide customers with improved thermal and physical characteristics. According to the company, this technology allows Isofrax 1400 to perform at higher temperatures than LBP fibers currently available in the market.

Isofrax 1400 products reportedly provide excellent thermal conductivity, thermal shock resistance and low heat storage, as well as ease of cutting and fabrication in the worldwide ferrous/non-ferrous metals, chemical processing and ceramic industries. In addition to higher temperature resistance, Isofrax 1400 fiber has high solubility in simulated body fluids and hence carries no hazard classification, meeting stringent European regulatory requirements. Isofrax 1400 fiber is exonerated from classification as hazardous (tested according to Note Q Regulation (EC) No. 1272/2008).

“Responding to our customers’ needs, Isofrax products are the result of ongoing research and development efforts to produce a unique fiber that combines low bio-persistence with high-temperature performance,” said Christopher McMahon, Unifrax product manager in Europe. “We’ve improved the physical characteristics of our proven LBP technology; Isofrax 1400 is now better-suited for those applications that demand good strength in demanding high-temperature applications.”

