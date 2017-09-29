Wienerberger to Acquire Clay Block Manufacturer Brenner

Wienerberger AG recently announced its planned acquisition of Brenner, an Austria-based clay block manufacturer. Through this step, Wienerberger reportedly strengthens its home-market activities and further expands its presence in the south of Austria. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the competition authority. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Brenner’s brick plant, which is located at St. Andrä in Carinthia, supplies a range of high-performance products such as high-quality precision-ground brick. The plant has an annual production capacity of 98 million NF (standard format for bricks). In 2016, the company generated revenues of roughly €9 million (approximately $10.6 million). More than 30 of its employees will remain with Wienerberger for the continued operation of the plant.

“Austria is our home market and the seventh largest brick market within the Wienerberger Group,” said Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger. “So far, Wienerberger has not been present with a production site in the southern region of the country. In recent years, we have observed a clear trend toward a preference for natural building materials and, in particular, for brick. The take-over is an excellent opportunity for us to better respond to the demand for natural building materials also in this part of Austria and to strengthen our regional portfolio in our home market.”

