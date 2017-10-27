Machining Precision Glass

A Kurt Manufacturing DoveLock™ jaw setup on Cluster Towers™ at IDEX Health & Science is effectively handling the precision machining of custom glass flowcells. Slipstream™ flowcells are flat glass devices that allow liquid samples to flow through a measurement region for automated analysis. They, along with other machined glass components, are used by the life sciences, industrial, medical device and analytical instrumentation industries.

Traditional Machining Method

IDEX Health & Science acquired Cidra Precision Services in 2015. Cidra Precision Services was originally founded in 1999 as a captive machining department within its parent, Cidra Corp. Its focus was machining components for micron-precision optical devices out of glass and ceramics that were 0.010-0.500 in. thick.

In 2007, a separate operating company was formed to market the company’s hard material machining capabilities to outside customers. Within a year, the newly created Cidra Precision Services entered the microfluidics market with the introduction of its plasma-activated Slipstream technology. This new focus on manufacturing custom flowcells required a continuous effort to develop new and better precision manufacturing processes.

In the past, precision machining the flow paths for these cells had been a delicate, “one-at-a-time” process on vertical machining centers. A flat aluminum mounting plate, small clamps and a single station vise were used for the workholding.

The average glass size of these flowcells measures 37⁄8 x 11⁄4 in., with a thickness of 1⁄8 in. The milled flow paths required accuracy to 5 microns. The entire setup and machining process was slow, requiring very careful positioning and continuous operator attention during the machining process. Because the manufacture of these flowcells is a volume operation, IDEX Health & Science looked for a more productive process.

Finding a Solution

In order to increase production, IDEX Health & Science decided to change from vertical to horizontal machining center production using a Kurt DoveLock-equipped Cluster Tower for the workholding.

“It opened an entire ‘umbrella’ of possibilities we can do now,” said Scott Utley, IDEX Health & Science’s production manager and CNC programmer. “With our new DMG Mori horizontal, we were assured of a more stable machining operation. That was very important because it allows unattended operation once the Cluster Towers with DoveLock Jaws are set up.”

The DMG Mori NHX 5000 has its latest designed spindle, the speedMASTER. A key feature is that the distance between the spindle end face and the center of the pallet is short, so machining can be done using IDEX’s designed custom short tools even near the center of the pallet. This enables the horizontal machining center to deliver stable performance when pocket milling the glass flow paths.

Contributing to both the stability of the milling and the output of the process is the new Kurt DoveLock workholding setup. DoveLock allows off-line setup of the glass components into DoveLock’s machinable jaws, which insert into companion DoveLock master jaws previously mounted to the Cluster Tower on the machining center.

Holding glass for machining by its nature is a tricky process. The glass can crack, shatter, scratch or otherwise become unusable. Offline mounting of the glass using wax to protect and cushion the glass components in the workholding was key to entire production process. IDEX devised a method using a special softened wax in the setup fixture. The five-step process is follows:

The machinable DoveLock jaws (6- or 8-in. sizes, depending on the flowcell size) are set into the base of special offline setup fixtures designed by IDEX Health & Science for this application. The softened wax is placed on the machinable DoveLock jaw’s clamping face. The glass component is positioned on top of the softened wax in the DoveLock jaw. The fixture’s two clamps above the DoveLock jaw are tightened to press the glass component into the wax. Enough pressure is applied to remove most of the wax so that what remains is a thin, evenly placed coating that adequately cushions and holds the component with rigidity and accuracy for the machining operations. The DoveLock jaw holding the glass component is mounted into the Master DoveLock jaw on the Cluster Tower for machining.

“Developing use of the wax for this setup took some creative trial and error,” said Utley. “With wax, you can’t really put any significant sideway machining forces on the part. So to achieve the flowcell, the machining operation we devised is more like a sideways grinding operation. These are proprietary techniques, which we developed.”

The techniques include shorter custom tools set in CAT 40 toolholders, which operate closer to the flowcell surface than standard tools. This helps ensure flush contact while minimizing vibration. These tools are either custom diamond plated or diamond bonded for different finish requirements.

“We design each tool to chamfer top, bottom and the flowcell contour,” said Utley. “Each tool has the capability of finishing 500 to 3,000 of these parts without maintenance or replacement, depending on the application specifications.

“Another of our proprietary techniques is the grade of wax we use. It is very important. Because you generate heat when grinding, it’s necessary to use the right wax to protect the glass and hold it sufficiently. This avoids vibration without the wax melting or softening too much for the amount of grinding (milling) that is done.”

DoveLock accomplishes offline setup for IDEX that was not possible before. The DoveLock system consists of a master jaw with built-in, specially designed dovetail “quick-clamps.” The quick clamps are designed to precisely hold and lock into position the “quick-change” machinable jaws which, in IDEX’s application, are mounted with the wax, acting as the intermediary material. In the initial setup, each master jaw has two bolts that fasten easily to the stationary movable jaw on the standard Kurt Cluster Towers used in this setup. Once the master jaws are in place, the machinable jaws locate precisely with the master jaw and quickly lock up using the machinable jaw’s three hex head bolts.

IDEX Health & Science’s flowcells have one- and sometimes two-sided machining requirements. DoveLock’s machinable jaws can be rotated 180°, making it easy to machine one side and then remount the flowcell for machining the second side when required. Without measuring, DoveLock’s workstop located on the master jaw allows for quick and repeatable location that is accurate to ± 0.001 in. To handle a full range of part sizes, interchangeable jaws are available in 6-, 7-, 8- and 10-in. widths.

Multiple Benefits

With the Kurt Cluster Tower holding 24 flowcells, IDEX’s machining time is approximately 4.5 hrs to produce 24 completed flowcells. Spindle speeds range from 9,000-15,000 rpm, with feed rates on contours at 6 in./min and 10 in./min on the straight areas.

With the previous setup, machining time was slower and limited to 15 parts per setup load. The new setup yields nine more finished machined flowcells at a faster machining rate. In addition, the new workholding setup reduced up to four operations on certain flow designs while reducing operator interaction with the setup.

IDEX appreciates the off-line setup process because it saves operator time. For the last shift of the day, the machining center’s Cluster Tower is fully loaded and set for unattended overnight operation. Those 24 flowcells are completed overnight without an operator, and the machining center is ready for unload/reload when the manned morning shift starts work.

Because the horizontal machining center operates faster than the vertical machining center setup, 30 min is gained in total production time. Coupled with the additional nine completed flowcells per horizontal machine setup vs. the vertical machine setup, a great deal of productivity is gained in reduced operator involvement, faster machining time, and more parts produced.

“We’re seeing more shops switching over from vertical to horizontal machining centers and using Kurt’s DoveLock jaw system like we’re doing with the flowcell setup,” said Utley. “The quality is high and consistent. We’re pleased that David Dunn of Kurt Manufacturing brought the workholding idea to us. The DoveLock system has proven its value over the nine months since we started using it. In the end, it’s easier and more productive.”

For more information, visit www.kurtworkholding.com. IDEX Health & Science can be found online at www.idex-hs.com.