PZT Powder Segmentation and Characterization with SEM

Engineered ceramics require multiple techniques to form various parts and shapes in many areas of technology. Characterizing powders for dimensional stability, surface quality, density, and uniformity is important for shape retention and physical durability when powders are combined to create complex structures. The factors described are especially important for advanced, high-temperature structural parts such as electronic components, impellers, suspensions, and complex cutting tools.

Characterizing particles in order to achieve accurate particle size analysis (PSA) by scanning electron microscopy (SEM) offers multiple advantages over traditional PSA methods for expressing real-world application challenges (e.g., resolving flowability challenges1). Particle uniformity, shape, and weight characteristics can have a significant factor in dictating the level of efficiency for manufacturing parts and quality; therefore, a method of analysis for providing a higher degree of characterization accuracy is key.