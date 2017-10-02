Pittsburgh Welcomes MS&T

Materials professionals from around the world will meet from October 8-12 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., for this year’s Materials Science & Technology (MS&T17) technical meeting and exhibition. MS&T is organized annually by the American Ceramic Society (ACerS); the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST); ASM International; and The Minerals, Metals, and Materials Society (TMS); and co-sponsored by NACE International. The event will include a broad technical program, plenary lectures, short courses, and multiple networking opportunities.

Technical sessions will be held throughout the event focusing on 11 main topic areas: Additive Manufacturing; Biomaterials; Ceramic and Glass Materials; Electronic and Magnetic Materials; Energy; Fundamentals, Characterization, and Computational Modeling; Iron and Steel (Ferrous Alloys); Materials-Environment Interactions; Nanomaterials; Processing and Manufacturing; and Special Topics.