Ceramic Manufacturing Mash-Up

Mash-ups are all the rage in popular culture these days. Songs from two popular artists are commonly mixed together to somehow form a new piece that embodies the best of the original works while creating an entity all its own. Ceramic metallization might be the ultimate manufacturing mash-up: a process that enables design engineers to braze ceramics to other ceramics or even metals for applications that stand to benefit from the specific properties that each material provides.

Refractory metallization pastes need to be applied in order to facilitate the brazing process. While the brazing of complex parts or small production runs requires the paint for each component to be applied by hand, others can benefit from an automated process.

“Designed correctly, automation enables high-volume manufacturing of components with multiple diameters and paint compositions, providing the opportunity to increase daily production from hundreds of parts per day to thousands,” write authors from Elcon Precision LLC in this issue. Turn to “Ceramic Component Metallization with Custom Robotic Dispense Systems” to learn more.



2017 Job Satisfaction Survey

In our December issue, CI will feature the results of our first annual Job Satisfaction Survey. In order to provide as complete a picture as possible regarding how satisfied workers are in the industry, we would love to get as much feedback and participation as possible. Surveys will be emailed to our readers and online community soon. Please be honest and open when you complete the survey (responses will be anonymous), and thank you in advance for your participation!