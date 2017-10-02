Crude Steel Production Increases 6.3% in August 2017

World crude steel production for the 67 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 143.6 Mt in August 2017, a 6.3% increase compared to August 2016. August 2017 worldwide crude steel production (and comparisons to the prior-year period) included:

China: 74.6 Mt, up 8.7%

Japan: 8.7 Mt, down 2%

India: 8.5 Mt, up 4.1%

Germany: 3.6 Mt, up 3.3%

France: 1.1 Mt, up 15.5%

Italy: 1.1 Mt, up 0.4%

Spain: 1.1 Mt, down 2.7%

Turkey: 3.2 Mt, up 13.3%

U.S.: 7.1 Mt, up 6.3%

Brazil: 3 Mt, up 1.2%

The crude steel capacity utilization ratio of the 67 countries in August 2017 was 72.2%, 3.3 percentage points higher than August 2016. Compared to July 2017, it is 0.2 percentage points lower.

