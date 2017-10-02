U.S. Silica to Build Second Frac Sand Facility in the Permian

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it plans to build a second, state-of-the-art frac sand mine and plant in West Texas to serve the rapidly growing Permian Basin. The new facility, located about 60 miles north of Midland, near Lamesa, Texas, is expected to produce approximately 2.6 million tons annually and is part of the company’s previously announced plan to add 8-10 million tons of new brownfield and greenfield capacity to meet increasing frac sand demand.

Construction of the mine and plant will begin immediately, and initial production is expected in March 2018. The 3,500-acre site reportedly has over 30 years of reserves of fine grade 40/70 and 100 mesh. In addition, it has ample water supply, good transportation infrastructure and is located outside of the area in West Texas that has been identified as providing potential habitat for the dunes sagebrush lizard.

“Mine location and logistics capabilities are key competitive advantages to fully serve our customers in the Permian,” said Bryan Shinn, president and CEO. “I believe that our new site in Lamesa, together with our Crane County facility, gives us the best West Texas mine footprint. We expect to be closer than competitors to almost half of the horizontal rigs operating today in the Permian, and that should translate into better service and lower overall cost for customers.”

For more information, visit www.ussilica.com.