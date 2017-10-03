APC INTERNATIONAL: Porous PZT Material

APC International recently announced the launch of a new porous lead zirconate titanate (PZT) material, APC-860. Based on APC-850 (Navy II) PZT material, APC-860 was developed as an alternative to traditional lead-metaniobates. The new material reportedly maintains the use temperatures of APC-850 while reducing acoustic impedance. According to the company, this makes APC-860 material appropriate for use in certain sensing, nondestructive testing (NDT) or hydrophone applications.

The efficiency of a transducer is improved when the acoustic impedance of the transducer is as close as possible to the acoustic impedance of the medium that the transducer is designed to operate within. With typical dense PZT having an acoustic impedance in the 30-35 MRayl range, multiple acoustic impedance matching layers are generally required to operate the transducer efficiently in liquid or air mediums (most liquids fall in the 0.5-2.5 MRayl range, excluding liquid metals). APC-860 features an acoustic impedance of 16-17 MRayl, which requires fewer matching layers for similar efficiencies and leads to savings in material, space, time, and expense.

