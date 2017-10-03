Report Lists Top 5 Global Vendors of Bathroom Sinks

According to a recent report from Technavio, the top five leading vendors in the global bathroom sink market are:

Kohler

LAUFEN Bathrooms

LIXIL Group

Moen

TOTO

The growth of the bathroom sink market is driven by increasing commercial construction activities, as well as growing building refurbishment activities and hygiene consciousness. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for bathroom sinks from 2017-2021 due to massive consumption from China and growing residential projects in India and Indonesia. In addition, the U.S. is seeing strong growth in the residential sector.

According to the report, the global bathroom sink market is dominated by both international and regional players. While the majority of market share is held by the top five vendors, globally, many small manufacturers of bathroom sinks are regionally dominant in countries such as China and South Korea.

“As bathroom products are design oriented, quality matters a lot in these products owing to which there is a significant price difference between top manufacturers and local manufacturers,” said Anju Ajaykumar, a lead construction research analyst from Technavio. “Increasing investments in infrastructural development across regions are expected to increase the demand for bathroom sinks.”

For more information, visit www.technavio.com. The top five companies listed in the report can be found online at www.kohler.com, www.laufen.com, www.lixil.com, www.moen.com and www.toto.com.