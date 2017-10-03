Ferro and Dip-Tech to Show Glass Printing Advancements at Vitrum

Ferro and Dip-Tech will exhibit in a joint booth at Vitrum 2017, which will be held October 3-6 in Milan, Italy. As the first major European glass industry event since Ferro acquired Dip-Tech in August, Vitrum provides an opportunity for Ferro and Dip-Tech to showcase their expanded offering for flat glass. At the booth, Dip-Tech’s digital ceramic glass printing solutions will be on display, as well as Ferro’s offering of enamels, coatings and pastes for architectural, appliances, and automotive glass.

Throughout show hours, booth visitors will have the opportunity to watch the Dip-Tech GPi digital glass printer in action and examine the printed results. Dip-Tech’s NEra printer will be presented onscreen with video clips and customer testimonials. The NEra series reportedly provides printing speed of up to 450 m2 per hour for single-color dots and lines applications, as well as 12 ink channels with an automatic color change system for production flexibility.

Ferro will showcase a variety of its products, such as the s1de ONE glass enamels in various colors and organic spray coatings featuring numerous colors and metallic finishes. In the reflective coatings field, Ferro will present its Lustreflex coating, a reflective, screen-printable, semi-mirror coating.

For more information, visit www.ferro.com or www.dip-tech.com. Vitrum can be found online at www.vitrum-milano.com.