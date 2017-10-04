New Home Sales Fall 3.4% in August 2017

Sales of newly built, single-family homes in August fell 3.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 560,000 units from an upwardly revised July reading, according to recently released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau. This was the lowest sales reading since December 2016. However, year-to-date, new home sales are 7.5% percent above their level from the same period last year.

“This month’s report is another reminder that builders need to manage rising supply-side costs to meet consumer demand for affordably priced homes,” said Granger MacDonald, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas.

“The year-to-date growth shows that new home sales are continuing to make consistent, long-term gains,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist for NAHB. “However, we may see more volatility in the next few months as communities affected by the recent hurricanes experience construction delays and other economic disruptions.”

The inventory of new homes for sale was 284,000 in August, which is a 6.1-month supply at the current sales pace. Regionally, new home sales remained unchanged in the Midwest. Sales fell 2.6% in the Northeast, 2.7% in the West and 4.7% in the South.

