MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS: Extra-Large Crucibles

The Molten Metal Systems (MMS) business of Morgan Advanced Materials has developed extra-large ISO-pressed crucibles with a capacity to hold up to 3 mt of molten metal. Morgan can also reportedly enhance crucible sizes to hold between six and 10 mt of molten metals for specific melting requirements. This development has been made possible using one of the world’s largest cold isostatic presses (CIP).

A similar breakthrough has been made with heat-treatment containers (HTCs), with Morgan having successfully developed new customized HTCs for specific high-temperature sintering applications. Producing HTCs according to individual design requirements reportedly provides multiple benefits, including longer container lifecycles, improved productivity and fewer rejections. Customized containers can also bring energy savings made possible through reduced kiln temperature settings.

