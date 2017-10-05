Restorative Dentistry Market Can Capitalize on Multiple Trends

The restorative dentistry market is expected to reach $21.27 billion by 2022, growing from an estimated $15.6 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%, according to a recent report from MarketsandMarkets. Major factors driving demand for restorative dentistry products reportedly include the prevalence of dental diseases (dental caries and edentulism), rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism, and increasing dental expenditures. The gradual shift toward newer technologies and products, coupled with the growing focus of companies in emerging markets, is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

Products in the restorative dentistry market are segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics and restorative equipment. The restorative materials segment accounted for the major share of the global market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of tooth repair procedures, the high cost of restorative materials, increasing adoption of customized prosthetics, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

End users in the restorative dentistry market include hospitals and clinics, dental schools and research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals (especially in emerging markets), rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry devices market in 2016, followed by North America. Europe’s large share is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases; growth in the aging population; increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures; growing dental tourism in some European countries; increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; and growing adoption of technologically advanced procedures, such as CAD/CAM systems by dental professionals.

